DETROIT – Welcome to Wednesday night, Motown!

Our wind advisory has expired, but it remains breezy and gusty overnight. Winds gradually become weaker in time for America’s Thanksgiving Parade. Chilly weather returns all Thanksgiving weekend with slippery weather Saturday and Sunday.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy and breezy. Overnight lows will be in the 20s and low 30s. Although wind gusts will be less than 50 mph, they will still be a respectable 25-40 mph. Drivers, especially people driving trucks or RV’s, must use caution on the roads. Rain and snow showers continue to disappear.

Happy Thanksgiving, Thursday! It remains breezy with a northwesterly wind 9-18 mph during America’s Thanksgiving Parade. Runners and spectators for the Turkey Trot and families lining the parade route will need to layer up in their winter coats, hat, scarves and gloves to stay warm. Morning wind chills will be in the 20s.

Thanksgiving afternoon will be mostly cloudy and chilly outside Ford Field as the Detroit Lions host the Chicago Bears. Kickoff is at 12:30 p.m. ET. Highs will be near 40 degrees.

Friday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy for shoppers. Temps will be in near 30 degrees in the morning and near 40 degrees in the afternoon.

Rain and snow showers are possible for the Michigan Wolverines during the noon ET football game against Ohio State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Afternoon temps will be near 40 degrees.

Saturday night and Sunday morning will be chilly and wet with rain showers. It will not be as chilly in the afternoon with highs in the mid-40s.

Monday remains chilly and will be partly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 30s.