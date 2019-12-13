Looking to 2020: Gov. Whitmer’s top priorities

LANSING, Mich. – It has been a busy first year in office for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer -- she’s about to sign a budget and sports gambling into law -- her sights are set on 2020.

Whitmer ran on fixing the roads, and it didn’t happen. She’s planning on giving it another go in 2020. She has a lot on her plate that she wants to do, like major changes to improve Michigan’s higher education system.

She threw her support behind the Campaign for Free College Tuition in Detroit on Friday. There she stressed the topic is on her radar to push a number of education initiatives that include Michigan Reconnect Program and the Michigan Opportunity Scholarship.

“It’s really about rock climbing. There’s not one path up. There are a lot of ways you can get to that goal and everyone is different, they just need the support to figure out which is the right path for them,” Whitmer said.

Afterward she addressed the announcement made while she was in the forum. A letter was sent to the Trump administration telling the Secretary of State and the President that Michigan will continue to support the resettlement and welcoming of refugees.

READ: Michigan governor sends letter to Trump Administration welcoming refugee resettlement

“No, I don’t think it changes what we are doing. It’s just very clearly tells the Trump administration what our philosophy here is in Michigan. We want to be a state that welcomes people. Anyone looking for opportunity can think of Michigan as a potential for that,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer also admitted that the roads impasse is ongoing. She’s preparing for the State of the State to change that in 2020.

“We’ve got serious budget constrictions going forward, huge infrastructure problems and running 2020 budget. It’s going to be very tight because the legislature wouldn’t make any investment,” Whitmer said.