Final funding bill includes $320 million for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative

DETROIT – U.S. Senator Gary Peters spoke with Local 4′s Steve Garagiola about the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

The funding is meant to help local projects all around the Great Lakes in cleaning up the Great Lakes, toxic sites around the Great Lakes and keeping rivers free from contaminates.

Peters announced Monday that the final government funding bill includes a provision he led to provide an increase in Great Lakes Restoration Initiative funding. An additional $19 million for 2020 is an increase from the proposed level of $301 million.

The bill was sent to the Senate for a vote expected later this week.

The increase brings the total amount of funding to $320 million. You can read more about the funding here.

