Decision 2020: Where do Michigan voters stand heading into the election?
DETROIT – New polling shows where Michigan stands heading into the 2020 election.
The poll was conducted right after a U.S. drone strike killed Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani.
President Donald Trump’s favorable numbers have gone up a few points, and it’s interesting to see who Michigan sees as his top challengers.
Whether voters like or loathe the president, one thing is clear -- the desire to vote is at an all time high.
President Trump’s job approval numbers are up over last year, and the approve vs. disapprove are pretty evenly split.
Here’s a look at the numbers for Trump’s challengers:
Here are the numbers regarding support for impeachment:
These numbers mean that Michigan is a prime battleground in 2020.
