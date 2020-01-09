President Trump to hold ‘Keep America Great’ rally in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio. – President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are visiting Toledo on Thursday for a rally.

Thousands of people waited in line for hours, some overnight to attend the rally. Security at the Huntington Center kept the line moving swiftly.

The President is expected to speak at a “Keep America Great” rally starting at 7 p.m.

