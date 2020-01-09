37ºF

President Trump to hold ‘Keep America Great’ rally in Toledo

Mara MacDonald, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

TOLEDO, Ohio. – President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are visiting Toledo on Thursday for a rally.

Thousands of people waited in line for hours, some overnight to attend the rally. Security at the Huntington Center kept the line moving swiftly.

The President is expected to speak at a “Keep America Great” rally starting at 7 p.m.

