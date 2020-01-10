President Trump holds first campaign rally of 2020 in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio. – President Trump’s first campaign rally of the year was in Toledo, Ohio.

Ohio is important to the campaign, but the choice of Toledo and its proximity to Michigan is likely intentional.

Local 4′s Mara MacDonald was at the Huntington Center on Thursday night.

Poll numbers suggest it’s areas like Toledo that are going to help decide the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

President Trump spoke about jobs and the North American Free Trade Agreement. The rally was heavy on the economics first and then transitioned into the drone strike which killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

