President Trump State of the Union speech 2020: Time, TV, streaming

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., watch. Two decades ago, President Bill Clinton delivered his State of the Union address before a nation transfixed by his impeachment. He didnt use the I-word once. President Donald Trump is far from the first president to deliver a State of the Union address in a time of turmoil. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

President Donald Trump is set to deliver his second State of the Union address on Tuesday.

  • When: The speech is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.
  • TV: The speech will be live on NBC (WDIV-Local 4 in Detroit).
  • Streaming: ClickOnDetroit is providing streaming coverage -- watch live here.

The Democratic response will be delivered by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Texas Rep. Veronica Escobar.

Trump is expected to use the State of the Union to promote what he calls the “Great American comeback."

