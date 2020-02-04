President Trump State of the Union speech 2020: Time, TV, streaming

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

President Donald Trump is set to deliver his second State of the Union address on Tuesday.

When: The speech is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.

TV: The speech will be live on NBC (WDIV-Local 4 in Detroit).

Streaming: ClickOnDetroit is providing streaming coverage -- watch live here

The Democratic response will be delivered by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Texas Rep. Veronica Escobar.

Trump is expected to use the State of the Union to promote what he calls the “Great American comeback."

