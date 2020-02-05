32ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

32ºF

Politics

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives Democratic response to President Trump’s State of the Union speech

Mara MacDonald, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Gretchen Whitmer, Donald Trump, State Of The Union, National, Politics, Washington DC, Nancy Pelosi, Mike Pence, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, SOTU, Veronica Escobar

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Democratic response to the State of the Union address was delivered by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Congresswoman Veronica Escobar of Texas delivered the Spanish language response to the speech.

Michigan is a prime battleground for both parties this election cycle. Whitmer being chosen highlights the battle that is being fought in Michigan.

“It doesn’t matter what the president says about the stock market,” Whitmer said. “What matters is that millions of people struggle to get by or don’t have enough money at the end of the month after paying for transportation, student loans, or prescription drugs.”

Click here for more stories about Whitmer.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: