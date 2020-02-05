Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives Democratic response to President Trump’s State of the Union speech

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Democratic response to the State of the Union address was delivered by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Congresswoman Veronica Escobar of Texas delivered the Spanish language response to the speech.

Watch the video above for the full report.

WATCH: President Trump delivers 2020 State of the Union address

Michigan is a prime battleground for both parties this election cycle. Whitmer being chosen highlights the battle that is being fought in Michigan.

“It doesn’t matter what the president says about the stock market,” Whitmer said. “What matters is that millions of people struggle to get by or don’t have enough money at the end of the month after paying for transportation, student loans, or prescription drugs.”

Click here for more stories about Whitmer.