US brings new charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei

FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2019, file photo, a man uses his smartphone as he stands near a billboard for Chinese technology firm Huawei at the PT Expo in Beijing. The Justice Department has added new criminal charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei and two of its United States subsidiaries, accusing the company in a plot to steal trade secrets. The indictment from federal prosecutors was announced Thursday by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Justice Department has added new criminal charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei and two of its U.S. ss subsidiaries, accusing the company in a plot to steal trade secrets, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

The indictment was announced by prosecutors in Brooklyn who had previously accused the company of bank fraud.

The case was unsealed as the Trump administration is raising national security and surveillance concerns about Huawei, the world's largest telecommunications equipment manufacturer.