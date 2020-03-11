Joe Biden declared winner of Michigan Democratic Primary election

DETROIT – The Associated Press and NBC News have declared Joe Biden the winner of the Michigan Democratic Primary.

Biden had little to no campaign structure in Michigan whereas Sanders was a well-oiled campaign machine. On Tuesday night none of that mattered. Biden was polling ahead of Sanders in Michigan and had the backing of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Perceived electability going forward to the fall handed Joe Biden an overwhelming victory in a state Sanders won four years ago. But 2020 is a different dynamic than 2016 because Biden does not polarize voters the way Hillary Clinton did.