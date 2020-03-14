34ºF

Politics

White House now conducting temperature checks amid outbreak

Associated Press

Tags: Government, Donald Trump, Michael Pence, politics
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Washington. Vice President Mike Pence is at left. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The White House announced Saturday that it is now conducting temperature checks on anyone who is in close contact with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

The move is being taken out of an abundance of caution in response to the coronavirus outbreak, said Judd Deere, a White House spokesman.

