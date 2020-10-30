How to make sure your mail-in ballot is counted in Michigan

The COVID-19 pandemic and concerns over safety at polling places are causing more people to send in ballots via mail this year.

In turn, due to cutbacks with the United States Postal Service that could cause delays, and the fact that mail-in ballots can take longer to count, there are additional fears for many over whether their ballots will be received and counted in time.

For those who have mailed in a ballot before the election but who are concerned about making sure it gets to the clerk’s office, the state of Michigan has a simple way of monitoring.

Visit this website and you can check on the status of your ballot by inputing information in any one of the ways below.

Voters who send in their ballots via mail must have it postmarked no later than Nov. 2.

By voter information

Your ballot status can be found by entering:

First name

Last name

Birth month

Birth year

ZIP code

By driver’s license

Your ballot status can be found by entering:

Driver’s license number

Driver’s license birth month

Driver’s license birth year

By city/township clerk an county

Your ballot status can be found by inputing:

Your address

County you live in