Voter turnout for 2020 already looks to be record-setting

Keith Dunlap, Digital Content Team, Graham Media Group

Election precinct suitcases containing ballots, election materials and keys to voting machines are held under guard by the Allegheny County Police at the Allegheny County elections warehouse on November 4, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Jeff Swensen (Getty Images)

Even though the final figures still have to be tabulated, it appears the 2020 general election is already a record-setting one.

As of Wednesday morning, there were an all-time high of 160,002,000 total votes cast, according to the United States Election Project.

That easily bests the previous record of 136,787,187 set in 2016.

In terms of turnout as a percentage of the voting-eligible population, that number is higher than it’s been in more than 100 years.

The turnout as a percentage of the voting-eligible population for this election was 66.9% as of Wednesday morning, according to the United States Election Project.

That’s the highest percentage of VEP turnout since 1900, when the number was 73.7%.

In 2016, the number was 60.1%.

For data on the past 10 elections, check out these graphics below.

