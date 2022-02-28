Ex-Red Wings goalie Dominik Hasek slams Ovechkin, says NHL should suspend Russian contracts

DETROIT, MI - MAY 18: Goaltender Dominik Hasek #39 of the Detroit Red Wings crouches in goal during game one of the Western Conference finals of the Stanley Cup playoffs against the Colorado Avalanche at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan on May 18, 2002. The Red Wings won 5-3. (Photo by Tom Pidgeon/Getty Images/NHLI)

Former Detroit Red Wings goalie Dominik Hasek took to Twitter over the weekend, calling for the NHL to suspend contracts of all Russian players after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Hasek, who won two Stanley Cups with the Red Wings, in 2002 and 2008, is from what was Czechoslovakia, and has played for Czech Republic national hockey teams. Hasek took issue with NHL star Alex Ovechkin’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I would say it’s a hard situation,” the Washington Capitals left wing said Friday. “I have lots of friends in Russia and Ukraine. And, it’s hard to see another war. I hope it’s soon going to be over and there’s going to be peace in the whole world.”

Ad

When asked about Putin, Ovechkin said, “Well, he’s my president. But, how I said, I’m not in politics. I’m an athlete. How I said, hope everything’s going to be done soon. It’s a hard situation right now for both sides. Everything, like how I said, everything I hope is going to be end, and I’m not in control of situation.”

Hasek replied on Twitter, “What!? Not only an alibist, a chicken shit, but also a liar! Every adult in Europe knows well, that Putin is a mad killer and that Russia is waging an offensive war against the free country and its people.”

Hasek continued: “The NHL must immediately suspend contracts for all Russian players! Every athlete represents not only himself and his club, but also his country and its values and actions. That is a fact. If the NHL does not do so, it has indirect co-responsibility for the dead in Ukraine. I also want to write, that I am very sorry for those Russian athletes, who condemn V. Putin and his Russian aggression in Ukraine. However, at the moment I also consider their exclusion a necessity.”

Ad

Related: ‘No war’: Russian athletes Rublev, Ovechkin call for peace