Michigan Democrats introduce gun control bills in wake of deadly mass shooting

LANSING, Mich. – Democrats in Lansing have introduced a series of gun control bills in the wake of the deadly mass shooting at Michigan State University.

Democrats hold the majority in both changes, but outsiders are making bond threats to prevent the bills from even reaching a vote.

The bills were introduced after students across the state called for action in the wake of the tragedy. Democrats are hoping to leverage their new majority and public support for gun control measures that they have been pushing for nearly a decade. Gun groups are vowing to push back, potentially by trying to remove some Democrats from office.

Earlier this week, State Senate Democrats dropped nearly a dozen gun bills aimed at curbing gun violence.

Three of the bills would expand the state’s licensing process and background checks to also include rifles and shotguns, not just pistols. They would also expand felony charges for forged or falsified gun sales.

Four bills would tackle safe storage, creating misdemeanor to felony charges for someone who knowingly leaves a gun unsecured when children are around and would exempt gun locks and safes from taxes.

Four other bills would create laws for extreme rik protection orders or so-called red flag laws that allow law enforcement to confiscate guns from someone who has been deemed a risk to themselves or others.

Guns rights groups are already lining up to oppose the bills, including Great Lakes Gun Rights, which launched a petition vowing to recall any lawmaker who votes for any of the bills.

The director stated in a press release, “Michigan Democrats are charging ahead with anti-gun proposals that would make California blush . . . Are Democrats willing to lose their majorities this summer . . . I guess we’ll find out.”

Despite the opposition, Democrat said they are not backing down. A poll from December showed that 60% of Michigan residents support safe storage laws, nearly 75% support red flag laws and 90% support tougher background checks.

The bills were supposed to have hearings this week, but the severe winter weather has moved them to next week. They are expected to move quickly.

Sen. Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield) said, “I, for one, refuse to live in grief without getting something done. So we cannot just wait for the next trauma, the next terror, the next event that disrupts an entire community without getting anything done.”