Man running for mayor of Houston is certainly a candidate like no other

Well, you can say one thing about Houston mayoral candidate David C. Lowy.

He has certainly brought a little color and flavor to the campaign for mayor of America’s fourth-largest city.

In a recent video below to talk about his candidacy, Lowy is dressed in a bow tie and top hat, and spends a majority of the more than 3-minute video singing about why he is the best of the 18 candidates who are in the mix.

“Do you want the same old thing, or do you want a mayor who can sing?” are the first words from Lowy in the video.

Later in the video, Lowy unveiled a long string of paper with various ideas to make the city better, but said “no time to talk about them all now. Come to one of the forums.”

Lowy concludes by proclaiming himself as, “the fun candidate” for mayor.

So, what do you think? Is this a candidate you would vote for?

Let us know below.