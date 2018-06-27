3 Michigan judges on Trump's Supreme Court list to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump will get to nominate another Supreme Court Justice following the retirement of Anthony Kennedy.

Trump will make his choice from a previous list of candidates -- the same he used to nominate Neil Gorsuch.

On the list are three Michigan judges:

Raymond Kethledge of Michigan, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit

Joan Larsen of Michigan, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit

Robert Young of Michigan, Supreme Court of Michigan (Recently retired)

Kethledge, 51, is a Wayne State University law school grad who was originally appointed by George W. Bush.

Larsen, 49, is a former Michigan Supreme Court Justice, appointed by Rick Snyder, and was nominated by Trump to serve as a United States Circuit Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit in 2017.

Robert Young retired from the Michigan Supreme Court in March. Young served three years on the Michigan Court of Appeals and 18 years on Michigan's highest court, including six years as chief justice.

Here's the full list of names on the list to replace Anthony Kennedy:

Amy Coney Barrett of Indiana, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit

Keith Blackwell of Georgia, Supreme Court of Georgia

Charles Canady of Florida, Supreme Court of Florida

Steven Colloton of Iowa, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit

Allison Eid of Colorado, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit

Britt Grant of Georgia, Supreme Court of Georgia

Raymond Gruender of Missouri, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit

Thomas Hardiman of Pennsylvania, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit

Brett Kavanaugh of Maryland, U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit

Mike Lee of Utah, United States Senator

Thomas Lee of Utah, Supreme Court of Utah

Edward Mansfield of Iowa, Supreme Court of Iowa

Federico Moreno of Florida, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida

Kevin Newsom of Alabama, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit

William Pryor of Alabama, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit

Margaret Ryan of Virginia, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces

David Stras of Minnesota, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit

Diane Sykes of Wisconsin, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit

Amul Thapar of Kentucky, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit

Timothy Tymkovich of Colorado, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit

Robert Young of Michigan, Supreme Court of Michigan (Ret.)

Don Willett of Texas, Supreme Court of Texas

Patrick Wyrick of Oklahoma, Supreme Court of Oklahoma

