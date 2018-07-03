A brief history of voter turnout in Michigan

DETROIT - A lot of people do not vote. Even fewer vote in years without a presidential election, and fewer still vote in primary elections as opposed to general elections.

Some people believe low voter turnout rates can be explained by generational differences. Millennials (and now Generation Z), the theory goes, disproportionately abstain from voting, thereby dragging down overall turnout numbers. But data tells a different story.

In presidential election years since 1948, the lowest turnout rate in Michigan was 52% of the voting age population. That actually occurred in 1948. In gubernatorial election years since 1950, the lowest turnout rate in Michigan was 37% of the voting age population in 1986.

Looking at the data further, there doesn't appear to be any consistent trend over time.

When it comes to primary elections, the numbers are even less encouraging. In presidential election years since 1980, Michigan turnout ranged from 16.5% of the voting age population in 1988 to 21% in 1992. In gubernatorial election years since 1978, primary turnout in Michigan ranged from 15.1% in 1990 to 24.4% in 1982.

There is cause for optimism, however. A new report published by the Pew Research Center shows that about half of voters from both parties are more enthusiastic about voting this year than usual. "Compared with recent midterms, more voters also say their view of the president – positive or negative – will influence their vote for Congress," the report states.

“A 60 percent majority say they consider their midterm vote as essentially a vote either for Donald Trump (26%) or against him (34%). These are among the highest shares saying their view of the president would be a factor in their vote in any midterm in more than three decades.”

Monday, July 9 is the last day to register for the Aug. 7 primary election. Tuesday, Oct. 9 is the last day to register for the Nov. 6 general election.

