Bernie Sanders to rally in Detroit this weekend

Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit) will hold a rally on Sunday, Oct. 27 in Detroit.

According to Sanders' campaign, he and Tlaib will be joined by local leaders and activists "fighting for economic, environmental and racial justice, and against the corporate assault on working families across America."

The rally is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Cass Technical High School.

