Debate held at WDIV-Local 4 for John Conyers Jr's open seat

WDIV-Local 4/ClickOnDetroit and the 13th Congressional District Democratic Party Organization will host a debate with candidates for U.S. House of Representatives for the 13th congressional district at 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 2. The live event will be streamed on ClickOnDetroit.com.

The debate will originate from the WDIV-Local 4 studios in downtown Detroit. The participating candidates are State Senator Ian Conyers, former State Representative Shanelle Jackson, Detroit City Council president Brenda Jones, former State Representative Rashida Tlaib, Westland Mayor Bill Wild and State Senator Coleman Young II.

WDIV anchor and “Flashpoint” host Devin Scillian will moderate the debate as a special “Flashpoint” election event.

A special election will be held on November 6, which will be concurrent with the general election on the same date. The special election is for the last few months of former U.S. Representative John Conyers Jr’s term, filling the seat he vacated in December 2017.

No Republican candidates are running for the 13th congressional district in either the special election or general election, and therefore no Republican primary will be held. The winner of the special election that will be held at the same time as the general election will serve from November 2018 to January 2019.

Ian Conyers, Brenda Jones, Rashida Tlaib and Bill Wild are running in both elections.

