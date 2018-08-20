Democratic governor nominee Gretchen Whitmer to hold major campaign announcement in Lansing Monday

Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer stands with her family and addresses her supporters after winning the primary on Aug. 7, 2018, in Detroit. Whitmer will face Republican Bill Schuette in November. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

LANSING, Mich. - Gretchen Whitmer, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate, will be holding a campaign announcement Monday in Lansing.

A spokesperson for Whitmer said the announcement will be "major."

The announcement will be held at 9:30 a.m.

It's believed the announcement will be regarding her potential running mate in the election. Sources told Local 4 that Garlin Gilchrist II, who narrowly lost the Detroit clerk's race in 2017, is the top choice for her lietenant governor.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Bill Schuette announced Wednesday his choice of former state Rep. Lisa Posthumas Lyons as his running mate.

