Democratic Presidential debates in Detroit: Here are some watch parties

DETROIT - Here is a list of watch parties for the Democratic Presidential debates this week in Detroit:

McShane's Pub

CitizenDetroit is hosting a two-night watch party for the Democratic primary debates on July 30 and 31 at 7 p.m. at McShane's Pub, 1460 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48216. RSVP here

Bookies Bar N’ Grille

2208 Cass Ave., Detroit

The Sunrise Movement, Detroit Socialists of America, Metro Detroit For Bernie, and Our Revolution Michigan are hosting a debate watch party at Cass Corridor sports bar Bookies. The doors open at 7 p.m. (More info) From 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, the Tulsi Gabbard campaign will also be hosting a Detroit debate party at Bookies.

Briggs Detroit

519 East Jefferson Ave., Detroit

Elizabeth Warren supporters are hosting a watch party at the Briggs Detroit sports bar in Bricktown on Tuesday, July 30. The event is free and open to the public. (More info) Briggs will also be hosting two events with the Human Rights Campaign from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30 and Wednesday, July 31.

Anchor Bar

450 Fort St. W., Ste. 100, Detroit

Head to Anchor Bar on Fort Street for the an official Democratic National Committee watch party with representatives from organizations across Michigan. The event runs from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30.



Northville Sports Den

133 W Main St, Northville

The Northville and Novi Democratic clubs are hosting a watch party at the Northville Spots Den on Wednesday, July 31. The doors open at 7 p.m. with pizza starting at 7:30 p.m. ahead of the debate. (More info)

Mike’s Pizza Bar

2515 Woodward Ave.

The Pete Buttigieg campaign is hosting its official watch party a few blocks from the Fox Theatre at Mike’s Pizza Bar in the Little Caesars Arena. The event runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

