Election 2018: 'Know Your Candidate' videos help voters stay informed

DETROIT - CitizenDetroit, a community engagement initiative, has published a series of videos on its YouTube channel in which Michigan candidates for political office describe their platforms and distinguish themselves from their opponents.

For the 2018 primary, the initiative recorded videos of 98 candidates running in 26 different races. Offices for which the candidates are vying include governor, Michigan secretary of state and congressional seats at both the federal and state level. There are also videos of candidates running for offices in Detroit specifically, such as county commissioner, county executive and a variety of judges.

In addition to providing video resources for voters, CitizenDetroit is also organizing forums wherein locals can question candidates and receive answers in a speed dating-type format. The next forum will feature Michigan state senate candidates on Thursday, June 28 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Detroit Police Athletic League Headquarters Banquet Hall. More information can be found here.

Check out CitizenDetroit's YouTube channel and attend candidate forums to stay informed before Michigan's primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 7 and the general midterms on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

