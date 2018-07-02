Election 2018: Michigan's 13th Congressional District candidate statements

DETROIT - CitizenDetroit, a community engagement initiative, has published a series of videos on its YouTube channel in which Michigan candidates for political office describe their platforms and distinguish themselves from their opponents. You can find videos from candidates for Michigan's 13th Congressional District below.

Democratic candidates Rashida Tlaib, Brenda Jones, Ian Conyers, Bill Wild, Shanelle Jackson and Coleman Young II appear in the video series. John Conyers III, Mary White and Kimberly Hill Knott also participated, though they did not qualify for the ballot. Republican write-in candidate David Dudenhoefer makes an appearance as well.

The race for John Conyers Jr.'s former seat is certainly crowded. The long-serving congressman resigned in December amid allegations of sexual harassment. In addition to the regularly scheduled primary and general election, the candidates are running in a concurrent special primary and special election to determine who will fill Conyers' vacancy until January.

Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones is a strong contender in the 13th, as she has captured the endorsements of Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and the Michigan AFL-CIO. Former state Rep. Rashida Tlaib, however, raised nearly $600,000 in the first quarter of 2018, far more than any other candidate. Tlaib also has the backing of the Bernie Sanders-aligned Justice Democrats and Democratic National Committee Deputy Chairman Keith Ellison.

The Democratic primary race in the 13th District will be important to watch, as the district is historically a Democratic stronghold in November.

