Here's a running list of candidates running for president in 2020

By Ken Haddad
Candidates are already throwing their hats into the 2020 presidential ring.

The 2020 election is still more than a year and a half away, but the list of potential Democratic challengers to President Trump is growing.

Here's a running list major candidates who have declared:

  • Julian Castro, former U.S. HUD Secretary and former Mayor of San Antonio
  • John Delaney, former U.S. House - MD-06
  • Tulsi Gabbard, current U.S. House, HI-02
  • Kirsten Gillibrand, current U.S. Senator from New York
  • Richard Ojeda, former West Virginia State Senator

Here's a running list of major candidates who are exploring a run, or have expressed interest:

  • Elizabeth Warren, current U.S. Senator from Massachusetts
  • Joe Biden, former U.S. Vice President, former U.S. Senator
  • Kamala Harris, current U.S. Senator
  • Michael Bloomberg, former Mayor of New York City, businessman
  • Cory Booker, current U.S. Senator from New Jersey
  • Beto O'Rourke, former U.S. House - TX-16
  • Bernie Sanders, current U.S. Senator from Vermont
  • Eric Holder, former U.S. Attorney General
  • Oscar De La Hoya, former championship boxer
  • Amy Klobuchar, current U.S. Senator from Minnesota
  • Sherrod Brown, current U.S. Senator from Ohio
  • Eric Garcetti, Mayor of Los Angeles
  • Terry McAuliffe, former Governor of Virginia

Here's a running list of who has declined to run for president:

  • Jerry Brown, former Governor of California
  • Stacey Abrams, former Georgia State House
  • Michael Avenatti, attorney
  • Deval Patrick, former Governor of Massachusetts
  • Phil Murphy, Governor of New Jersey
  • John Kerry, former Secretary of State, U.S. Senator
  • Tom Steyer, businessman
  • Andrew Gillum, former mayor from Florida

