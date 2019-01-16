Here's a running list of candidates running for president in 2020

Candidates are already throwing their hats into the 2020 presidential ring.
The 2020 election is still more than a year and a half away, but the list of potential Democratic challengers to President Trump is growing.
Here's a running list major candidates who have declared:
- Julian Castro, former U.S. HUD Secretary and former Mayor of San Antonio
- John Delaney, former U.S. House - MD-06
- Tulsi Gabbard, current U.S. House, HI-02
- Kirsten Gillibrand, current U.S. Senator from New York
- Richard Ojeda, former West Virginia State Senator
Here's a running list of major candidates who are exploring a run, or have expressed interest:
- Elizabeth Warren, current U.S. Senator from Massachusetts
- Joe Biden, former U.S. Vice President, former U.S. Senator
- Kamala Harris, current U.S. Senator
- Michael Bloomberg, former Mayor of New York City, businessman
- Cory Booker, current U.S. Senator from New Jersey
- Beto O'Rourke, former U.S. House - TX-16
- Bernie Sanders, current U.S. Senator from Vermont
- Eric Holder, former U.S. Attorney General
- Oscar De La Hoya, former championship boxer
- Amy Klobuchar, current U.S. Senator from Minnesota
- Sherrod Brown, current U.S. Senator from Ohio
- Eric Garcetti, Mayor of Los Angeles
- Terry McAuliffe, former Governor of Virginia
Here's a running list of who has declined to run for president:
- Jerry Brown, former Governor of California
- Stacey Abrams, former Georgia State House
- Michael Avenatti, attorney
- Deval Patrick, former Governor of Massachusetts
- Phil Murphy, Governor of New Jersey
- John Kerry, former Secretary of State, U.S. Senator
- Tom Steyer, businessman
- Andrew Gillum, former mayor from Florida
