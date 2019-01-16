Here's a running list of candidates running for president in 2020

Candidates are already throwing their hats into the 2020 presidential ring.

The 2020 election is still more than a year and a half away, but the list of potential Democratic challengers to President Trump is growing.

Here's a running list major candidates who have declared:

Julian Castro, former U.S. HUD Secretary and former Mayor of San Antonio

John Delaney, former U.S. House - MD-06

Tulsi Gabbard, current U.S. House, HI-02

Kirsten Gillibrand, current U.S. Senator from New York

Richard Ojeda, former West Virginia State Senator

Here's a running list of major candidates who are exploring a run, or have expressed interest:

Elizabeth Warren, current U.S. Senator from Massachusetts

Joe Biden, former U.S. Vice President, former U.S. Senator

Kamala Harris, current U.S. Senator

Michael Bloomberg, former Mayor of New York City, businessman

Cory Booker, current U.S. Senator from New Jersey

Beto O'Rourke, former U.S. House - TX-16

Bernie Sanders, current U.S. Senator from Vermont

Eric Holder, former U.S. Attorney General

Oscar De La Hoya, former championship boxer

Amy Klobuchar, current U.S. Senator from Minnesota

Sherrod Brown, current U.S. Senator from Ohio

Eric Garcetti, Mayor of Los Angeles

Terry McAuliffe, former Governor of Virginia

Here's a running list of who has declined to run for president:

Jerry Brown, former Governor of California

Stacey Abrams, former Georgia State House

Michael Avenatti, attorney

Deval Patrick, former Governor of Massachusetts

Phil Murphy, Governor of New Jersey

John Kerry, former Secretary of State, U.S. Senator

Tom Steyer, businessman

Andrew Gillum, former mayor from Florida

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.