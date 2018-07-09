'How much do they make?' Here are some Supreme Court Justice fast facts

WASHINGTON - While President Donald Trump comes closer to naming his next nominee for the United State Supreme Court, here are some fun facts about being a Justice.

How much are Supreme Court Justices paid?

According to the Center for Public Integrity, John Roberts, as chief justice, earns $223,500 per year, while the eight associate justices make $213,900.

Besides having a salary, Judges rake in tens of thousands of dollars from speaking fees, professorships and book deals.

In fact, at least six — and perhaps as many as all eight — U.S. Supreme Court justices are worth at least $1 million, according to a Center for Public Integrity analysis of new financial disclosures.

The best job security

According to the Constitution, justices “shall hold their Offices during good Behavior.” They can't be removed from office unless they are impeached by the House of Representatives and removed after a Senate trial. Only one Supreme Court Justice, Samuel Chase, has ever been impeached (1805). He was acquitted by the Senate.

The average tenure of a Supreme Court justice is nearly 17 years, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of biographical data for all 104 former high court justices.

Great vacation time

Supreme Court Justices enjoy a solid three-month recess every year, which comes as vacation time. They can do anything they want. They also have a huge amount of help during court season.

How and when was the Supreme Court established?

The Supreme Court itself was part of the Constitution. Article III said "judicial power of the United States, shall be vested in one supreme Court."

The details were left to Congress, which debated the Judiciary Act for several months and passed the final measure on September 24, 1789.

The court really didn’t have a fully functional home until 1935. The court was in various locations before the Civil War, and it was housed in the Old Senate Chamber from 1861 to 1935. The chamber wasn’t spacious; the justices ate lunch in the robing room. Chief Justice William Howard Taft led the drive for a Supreme Court building.

