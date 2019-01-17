In letter, Pres. Trump cancels Pelosi's trip, citing shutdown

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) answers questions during her weekly press conference Jan. 10, 2019, in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is postponing what he's calling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's "seven-day excursion" to Egypt, Afghanistan and Brussels in apparent payback for asking him to reschedule his State of the Union speech because of the partial government shutdown.

Trump wrote a letter to Pelosi on Thursday informing her that her trip had been postponed and would be rescheduled after the shutdown.

He called Pelosi's trip a "public relations event."

He says she should stay in Washington to negotiate ways to end the shutdown, which is at a stalemate over federal funding for his desired border wall. Trump says that if she wants to make her trip by flying commercial that would "certainly be your prerogative."

The letter comes after Speaker Pelosi suggested the president reschedule his State of the Union address.

JUST IN: In tit-for-tat response, President Trump informs Speaker Pelosi via letter that her foreign trip to Brussels, Egypt and Afghanistan "has been postponed" until after the government shutdown is over, unless she uses commercial travel. pic.twitter.com/Uw6XRwphJl — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 17, 2019

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.