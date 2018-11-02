Joe Biden rallies for Democrats in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. - Next week voters will head to the polls for what could be a historic midterm election.

Both parties held get out the vote rallies to energize their base Thursday.

The Democrats brought out one of their biggest names to stump for their candidates. Joe Biden was in Lansing to support the Democrat side of the ticket, but Elissa Slotkin got most of his time.

Gretchen Whitmer and Debbie Stabenow are both well known in mid-Michigan and if the polls are right they have solid leads in their perspective races.

The Democrats have put a lot of money and resources into the 8th Congressional seat, trying to beat Mike Bishop. That seat encompasses northern Oakland, Livingston and Ingham counties. They need Ingham County to turn out big, which is why Biden made his way to Lansing despite suffering from laryngitis.

On the Republican side of the race a large crowd gathered in Sterling Heights. Jason Colthorp was there.

