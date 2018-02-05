Joe Biden to speak in Ann Arbor tonight

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Former vice president Joe Biden will reveal the big political moments of his career, the life-altering choices he made and the key traits that have helped him persevere through challenges.

He is set to speak at the Michigan Theater on Monday night. The event starts at 7 p.m.

Biden also will share how the death of his son, Beau, tested his resolve and how he is finding new purpose in a time of uncertainty.

