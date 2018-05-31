LIVE: Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at event in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Mich. - Attorney General Jeff Sessions is scheduled to speak Thursday at an event in Plymouth.

Sessions is attending the Michigan Chapter of the Federalist Society's annual dinner at the Inn at St. John's in Plymouth.

He is expected to speak around 7:10 p.m. Thursday in the Grande Ballroom.

Recent news on Sessions

President Donald Trump pressured Sessions on multiple occasions over the last 14 months to overturn his decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation, according to a source familiar with the President's demands. The President made the request on several occasions -- each to no avail.

This is in addition to the first request from Trump while in Mar-a-Lago, which was first reported by The New York Times.

Axios first reported that Trump pressured Sessions multiple times.

WDIV/AP