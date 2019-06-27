LIVE STREAM: Night 2 of the 2020 Democratic debates

Here are the Democratic presidential candidates participating in a debate on June 27, 2019. (NBC)

The second Democratic presidential candidate debate for the 2020 election will be held Thursday night in Miami.

The first was held Wednesday night in Miami -- read about it and see highlights here.

NBC will broadcast the debates live from 9-11 p.m. both nights.

There are 10 participants scheduled to debate on both nights.

These participants (see below) were selected in a drawing last week at NBC News' headquarters in New York.

NBC says podium placements started with top polling candidates beginning at the center positions and lower polling contenders being placed closer to the edges of the stage. Candidates who were tied in the polls were ranked based on the overall number of qualifying polls, according to NBC News.

NBC anchors Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie, Rachel Maddow, Jose Diaz-Balart, and Chuck Todd will moderate.

Here's what happened Wednesday night in the first Democratic debate.

You may also watch it live streaming here:

Here are the Thursday night debate participants:

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT)

Former Vice President Joe Biden (D-DE)

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA)

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY)

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

Author Marianne Williamson

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO)

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA)

Here is who participated Wednesday night:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX)

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ)

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI)

Gov. Jay Inslee (D-WA)

Former HUD Sec. Julian Castro (D-FL)

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH)

Former Rep. John Delaney (D-MD)

