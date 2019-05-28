5 things to watch for at 2019 Mackinac Policy Conference

The 2019 Mackinac Policy Conference kicks off this week on Mackinac Island.

This year is not a major election year, but that doesn't mean there's a lack of notable names on the docket. Here's what to watch for at this year's conference.

Wednesday, May 29:

Previewing the 2020 election: Political pundits will discuss the current state of politics and preview the upcoming 2020 presidential race.

Speakers: Donna Brazile, Contributor, Fox News; Veteran Democratic Political Strategist; Adjunct Professor; Author; Former Syndicated Columnist

Matthew Dowd, Chief Political Analyst, ABC News; Best-selling Author; Campaign Strategist

Harold Ford Jr., Former U.S. Representative; Political Pundit, MSNBC and CNBC

How to watch: The event starts at 2:40 p.m. - you can watch it live right here.

Devin Scillian talks to Stacey Abrams: A rising star in the Democratic party, seasoned political leader, author, and serial entrepreneur Stacey Abrams will take Michigan’s Center stage to address the current state of American politics in a keynote address. She recently made headlines when she was selected to deliver the Democratic party’s response to President Trump’s State of the Union address in February and in 2018, she became the first female African-American gubernatorial nominee for a major party in any state, receiving more votes than any other Democrat in Georgia’s history.

Local 4's Devin Scillian will lead the conversation. You can watch it at 4:35 p.m. right here.

Thursday, May 30:

John Kasich delivers keynote address: Former governor of Ohio John Kasich will his perspective leading a peer Great Lakes state to Michigan’s Center Stage. Kasich’s resounding message throughout his 2016 run for president was one of unity, which resonated with voters.

Kasich's speech will not be available to stream, but we'll still have coverage after the 9:20 a.m. speech on ClickOnDetroit.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan delivers annual Mackinac address: Known for his dynamic keynotes on Michigan’s Center Stage, Mayor Mike Duggan will be returning once again deliver an impactful address on Detroit’s progress and trajectory. Mayor Duggan will offer a glimpse into the city’s next steps and major initiatives as Detroit’s revitalization continues to spread into the neighborhoods.

Watch Duggan's speech live at 10:45 a.m. right here.

Michigan Gov. Whitmer delivers first Mackinac address: Delivering a keynote address for the first time at the Mackinac Policy Conference, Gov. Whitmer will take Michigan’s Center Stage to share her vision of uniting under One Michigan. With her extensive legislative experience, current statewide goals, and overall passion for cultivating Michigan’s prosperous future, Gov. Whitmer will draw on the three pillars—prepare, grow, and love—to champion dialogue and transformation for the state.

Watch Whitmer's speech live at 3:45 p.m. right here.

What else to know:

