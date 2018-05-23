Mackinac Policy Conference 2018: Full schedule, speakers, how to watch

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. - Michigan's biggest annual political event, the Mackinac Policy Conference, kicks off on the island on May 30, 2018.

Wednesday, May 30:

11:45 a.m. - Conference Open: Speakers: Sandy Baruah, President and CEO, Detroit Regional Chamber, Rick Snyder, Governor, State of Michigan, Ray Telang, U.S. Automotive Leader, Detroit Managing Partner, PwC; Chair, 2018 Mackinac Policy Conference

12:30 p.m. - Keynote Address: Speaker: Don Butler, Executive Director, Connected Vehicle Platform and Product – Ford Mobility. Interviewer: KC Crain Jr., President and Chief Operating Officer, Crain Communications Inc.

1:05 p.m. - The Mobility State: Perspectives on Policy and Regulation: Panelists: Pavan Agarwal, Member, Management Committee, Foley & Lardner LLP, Carla Bailo, President and CEO, Center for Automotive Research, Gary Peters, U.S. Senator (D-MI), David Sampson, President and CEO, Property Casualty Insurers Association of America. Moderator: John McElroy, Host, “Autoline”

1:50 p.m. - Opioids in the Workplace: Impacting Michigan: Panelists: Bud Denker, President, Penske Corp., Dan Loepp, President and CEO, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Jenny Love, Health Management Director, Southeast Region, Gallagher Benefit Services, Barbara McQuade, Former U.S. Attorney, Eastern District of Michigan; Legal Analyst, MSNBC; Professor From Practice, University of Michigan Law School, Moderator: Carol Cain, Senior Producer and Host, CBS 62 “Michigan Matters”; Columnist, Detroit Free Press.

3 p.m. - Mackinac Moment: Warren Evans, Executive, Wayne County

3:10 p.m. - Keynote Address: Paula Kerger, President and CEO, PBS. Interviewer: Christy McDonald, Anchor, Detroit Public Television.

3:40 p.m. - A Discussion with Patti Solis Doyle, Harold Ford Jr. and J.C. Watts Jr.

4:25 p.m. - Mackinac Moment: John Rakolta Jr., Chairman and CEO, Walbridge

Thursday, May 31:

9:10 a.m. - Keynote Address: John Boehner, Former Speaker, U.S. House of Representatives. Interviewer: Devin Scillian, Anchor WDIV-TV 4, NBC

9:55 a.m. - Is Michigan Prepared? Challenges and Opportunities for Future Growth: Panelists: Tonya Allen, President and CEO, The Skillman Foundation, Birgit Klohs, President and CEO, The Right Place Inc., Patti Poppe, President and CEO, Consumers Energy and CMS Energy, Suzanne Shank, Chairwoman and CEO, Siebert Cisneros Shank & Co. LLC. Moderator: Rick Albin, Political Reporter, WOOD TV.

10:40 a.m. - Mackinac Moment: David MacNaughton, Canadian Ambassador to the United States

11:10 a.m. - Keynote Address: Peggy Noonan, Columnist, The Wall Street Journal; Best-selling Author. Interviewer: Daniel Howes, Business Columnist and Associate Business Editor, The Detroit News.

11:55 a.m. - The Women's Wave: Breaking the Silence: Panelists: Carolyn Cassin, President and CEO, Michigan Women Forward; General Partner, BELLE Michigan Impact Fund, Debbie Dingell, U.S. Representative (D-MI 12), La June Montgomery Tabron, President and CEO, W.K. Kellogg Foundation

Ray Telang, U.S. Automotive Leader, Detroit Managing Partner, PwC; Chair, 2018 Mackinac Policy Conference. Moderator: Patti Solis Doyle, Political Commentator, CNN; President, Solis Strategies.

12:35 p.m. - Mackinac Moment: Salvador Salort-Pons, Director, President and CEO, Detroit Institute of Arts.

2 p.m. - Detroit's New Era of Collaboration on Education: Panelists: Mike Duggan, Mayor, City of Detroit, Sonya Mays, President and CEO, Develop Detroit Inc.; Treasurer, Board of Education, Detroit Public Schools Community District, Mark Schlissel, President, University of Michigan, Nikolai Vitti, Superintendent, Detroit Public Schools Community District. Moderator: Rochelle Riley, Columnist, Detroit Free Press.

2:45 p.m. - Keynote Address: John King Jr., Former U.S. Secretary of Education; President and CEO, The Education Trust. Interviewer: Paul W. Smith, Host, WJR NewsTalk 760 AM.

3:15 p.m. - Keynote Address: Rick Snyder, Governor, State of Michigan. Interviewer: Sandy Baruah, President and CEO, Detroit Regional Chamber.

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - Gubernatorial Debate: Detroit Regional Chamber 2018 PAC Reception:

Democratic Candidates:

Abdul El-Sayed, Former Executive Director, Health Department, City of Detroit

Shri Thanedar, Author and Entrepreneur

Gretchen Whitmer, Former Senator, State of Michigan

Republican Candidates:

Brian Calley, Lieutenant Governor, State of Michigan

Patrick Colbeck, Senator, State of Michigan

Bill Schuette, Attorney General, State of Michigan

Moderated by “MiWeek” Hosts:

Nolan Finley, Editorial Page Editor, The Detroit News

Stephen Henderson, Host, Detroit Public Television and WDET 101.9 FM

Christy McDonald, Anchor, Detroit Public Television

