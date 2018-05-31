Mackinac Policy Conference 2018: Here's what to watch Thursday, May 31

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. - Michigan's biggest annual political event, the Mackinac Policy Conference, is underway this week on the island.

You can watch all of the listed events below right here on ClickOnDetroit.

Thursday, May 31:

7:45 a.m. - Upping Michigan's Talent Game: Attracting and Retaining STEM Professionals: Speaker: Roger Curtis, Director, Michigan Department of Talent and Economic Development

9:10 a.m. - Keynote Address: John Boehner, Former Speaker, U.S. House of Representatives. Interviewer: Devin Scillian, Anchor WDIV-TV 4, NBC

9:55 a.m. - Is Michigan Prepared? Challenges and Opportunities for Future Growth: Panelists: Tonya Allen, President and CEO, The Skillman Foundation, Birgit Klohs, President and CEO, The Right Place Inc., Patti Poppe, President and CEO, Consumers Energy and CMS Energy, Suzanne Shank, Chairwoman and CEO, Siebert Cisneros Shank & Co. LLC. Moderator: Rick Albin, Political Reporter, WOOD TV.

10:40 a.m. - Mackinac Moment: David MacNaughton, Canadian Ambassador to the United States

11:10 a.m. - Keynote Address: Peggy Noonan, Columnist, The Wall Street Journal; Best-selling Author. Interviewer: Daniel Howes, Business Columnist and Associate Business Editor, The Detroit News.

11:55 a.m. - The Women's Wave: Breaking the Silence: Panelists: Carolyn Cassin, President and CEO, Michigan Women Forward; General Partner, BELLE Michigan Impact Fund, Debbie Dingell, U.S. Representative (D-MI 12), La June Montgomery Tabron, President and CEO, W.K. Kellogg Foundation

Ray Telang, U.S. Automotive Leader, Detroit Managing Partner, PwC; Chair, 2018 Mackinac Policy Conference. Moderator: Patti Solis Doyle, Political Commentator, CNN; President, Solis Strategies.

12:35 p.m. - Mackinac Moment: Salvador Salort-Pons, Director, President and CEO, Detroit Institute of Arts.

12:45 p.m. - The Future of Work in Michigan: Partnerships Pave the Way to Prosperity: Panelists: Heidi Kaplan, Senior Community Development Analyst, Board of Governors, Federal Reserve Board, David Meador, Vice Chairman and Chief Administrative Officer, DTE Energy, Bill Pink, President, Grand Rapids Community College

Moderator: LaJune Montgomery Tabron, President and CEO, W.K. Kellogg Foundation

2 p.m. - Detroit's New Era of Collaboration on Education: Panelists: Mike Duggan, Mayor, City of Detroit, Sonya Mays, President and CEO, Develop Detroit Inc.; Treasurer, Board of Education, Detroit Public Schools Community District, Mark Schlissel, President, University of Michigan, Nikolai Vitti, Superintendent, Detroit Public Schools Community District. Moderator: Rochelle Riley, Columnist, Detroit Free Press.

2:45 p.m. - Keynote Address: John King Jr., Former U.S. Secretary of Education; President and CEO, The Education Trust. Interviewer: Paul W. Smith, Host, WJR NewsTalk 760 AM.

3:15 p.m. - Keynote Address: Rick Snyder, Governor, State of Michigan. Interviewer: Sandy Baruah, President and CEO, Detroit Regional Chamber.

4 p.m. - Making the Suburban Case for Regional Transit: Panelists: LeRoy Burcroff, Mayor, City of Romulus, Andy Meisner, Treasurer, Oakland County, Barbara Rossmann, President and CEO, Henry Ford Macomb Hospitals

Moderator: Rip Rapson, President and CEO, The Kresge Foundation

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - Gubernatorial Debate: Detroit Regional Chamber 2018 PAC Reception:

Democratic Candidates:

Abdul El-Sayed, Former Executive Director, Health Department, City of Detroit

Shri Thanedar, Author and Entrepreneur

Gretchen Whitmer, Former Senator, State of Michigan

Republican Candidates:

Brian Calley, Lieutenant Governor, State of Michigan

Patrick Colbeck, Senator, State of Michigan

Bill Schuette, Attorney General, State of Michigan

Moderated by “MiWeek” Hosts:

Nolan Finley, Editorial Page Editor, The Detroit News

Stephen Henderson, Host, Detroit Public Television and WDET 101.9 FM

Christy McDonald, Anchor, Detroit Public Television

