Michigan Congressman Kildee talks about civility in Washington, need for infrastructure bill

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. - Congressman Dan Kildee talked about civility in Washington, the need for an infrastructure bill and other topics at the Mackinac Policy Conference.

Talking with Local 4's Devin Scillian, Rep. Kildee said he believes President Trump is taking the country into a possible constitutional crisis, but said he isn't ready to start impeachment proceedings.

"I'm not taking it off the table, but we're not there yet. We will continue to push on oversight," Kildee said.

On civility, Kildee said both parties are responsible for the lack of civil dialogue but blamed the president.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

