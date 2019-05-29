US Attorney explains why Michigan leads the US in corruption cases

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. - The United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan says the state leads the country in corruption cases in recent years.

Matthew Schneider talked with Local 4's Devin Scillian on Wednesday morning at the Mackinac Policy Conference. He is the chief federal law enforcement official in the Eastern District of Michigan.

Prior to his appointment, Schneider was the Chief Deputy Attorney General for the State of Michigan.

Schneider talked to Scillian about the ongoing battle against corruption in the city of Detroit and in surrounding counties, including Macomb County.

"Every year for the last five years, every state brings about one corruption case per year," Schneider said. "In Michigan, it's 18 cases a year, over the last five years."

Schneider said the higher numbers are a result of a targeted crackdown. "We're rooting it out," Schneider said.

