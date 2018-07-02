Election 2018: Michigan candidates for governor statements

DETROIT - CitizenDetroit, a community engagement initiative, has published a series of videos on its YouTube channel in which Michigan candidates for political office describe their platforms and distinguish themselves from their opponents. You can find videos from gubernatorial candidates below.

Republican primary candidate Patrick Colbeck, Libertarian John Tatar and Democrats Shri Thanedar and Gretchen Whitmer appear in the video series. Other gubernatorial candidates were either unavailable or did not respond when asked to participate.

With incumbent Republican Gov. Rick Snyder being term-limited, the race to the replace him is shaping up to be a competitive one. Between the two major parties, there are a total of seven candidates in the primary race, which will be decided when voters head to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 7. The general election will follow on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

In the Democratic primary, Gretchen Whitmer and Shri Thanedar have emerged as front-runners with Abdul El-Sayed trailing closely behind. On the Republican side, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette and Lt. Gov. Brian Calley are the leading contenders.



