Michigan judge makes President Donald Trump's list of possible Supreme Court nominees

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A Michigan judge has made President Donald Trump's list of potential Supreme Court nominees.

Raymond Kethledge is considered a strict constructionist, something Trump is looking for in the next Supreme Court justice.

With his concise and well-written opinions, the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals judge caught the attention of the Federalist Society, which is helping the president pick his nominees. Kethledge was appointed to the bench by President George W. Bush 10 years ago.

Kethledge is known for teaching judicial writing at the University of Michigan, where he attended law school. He has also written a book, "Lead Yourself First," about leadership and how leaders need solitude to make sound decisions.

He was born in New Jersey but his father worked in the auto industry, and Kethledge has served as a counsel to Ford Motor Company.

Trump will announce his nomination at 9 p.m. Monday.

