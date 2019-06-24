Michigan Republican headquarters in Lansing vandalized with anti-ICE graffiti

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Republican Party headquarters was vandalized this weekend with anti-ICE graffiti.

Employees found the vandalism on the front of the Lansing building saturday night. It read "F ICE."

Police are reviewing surveillance video to try and catch who did it.

It comes as planned raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), expected to start Sunday, were canceled.

President Trump said he was delaying the plan to deport undocumented immigrants to give Congress time to work out a border solution.

