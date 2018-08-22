Paul Manafort, Michael Cohen and President Trump: What you need to know

WASHINGTON - It was a busy day for two men in President Donald Trump's inner circle.

The president's former campaign manager Paul Manafort was waiting for a verdict in a high-profile fraud and money laundering trial.

The president's longtime former personal attorney Michael Cohen was considering a plea deal for his fraud charges in New York. Here's what happened:

Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, pleaded guilty in Manhattan federal court Tuesday to eight criminal counts, admitting that "in coordination and at the direction of a candidate for federal office" he acted to keep information that would have been harmful to the candidate and the campaign from becoming public during the 2016 election cycle.

The charges against Cohen, an attorney for Trump until earlier this year and a member of his inner circle throughout his presidential campaign, bring an end to a months-long investigation by the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

And they expose, through the criminal information filed against Cohen in court, that he acted with Trump and his allies, including David Pecker, the CEO of the National Enquirer's publisher, American Media Inc., to suppress potentially damaging claims against the now-President.

Though Trump himself isn't named, the court filing refers to an Individual-1, who by January 2017 had become president of the United States.

The counts against Cohen included tax fraud, false statements to a bank and campaign finance violations tied to his work for Trump, including payments Cohen made or helped orchestrate that were designed to silence women who claimed affairs with the then-candidate.

Though not named in the plea deal filed in court, the women whom Cohen helped silence were two who have since gone public with their claims of sexual encounters or affairs with Trump: a porn star named Stephanie Clifford, who goes by the stage name Stormy Daniels, and a former Playboy model named Karen McDougal. Trump has denied the claims.

Paul Manafort found guilty on eight counts

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been found guilty on eight counts of financial crimes, a major victory for special counsel Robert Mueller.

But jurors were unable to reach a verdict on 10 charges, and Judge T.S. Ellis declared a mistrial on those counts.

Manafort was found guilty of five tax fraud charges, one charge of hiding foreign bank accounts and two counts of bank fraud. He faces a maximum of 80 years in prison.

The news came at the same time Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen was in a New York federal court to plead guilty to multiple counts of campaign finance violations, tax fraud and bank fraud.

Landing in Charleston, West Virginia, Trump said that the charges Manafort was convicted of on Tuesday have "nothing to do with Russian collusion" and criticized Mueller's investigation for arriving at this point.

Manafort was charged with 18 counts of tax evasion, bank fraud and hiding foreign bank accounts in the first case Mueller brought to trial as part of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US election.

Ellis spoke directly to Manafort at podium to tell him he has been found guilty of several charges. He did not smile. His attorney Kevin Downing stood behind him.

Manafort's wife Kathleen expressed no emotion and stared ahead. She had her hands clasped on her lap and made no comment upon leaving the court.

"Mr. Manafort is disappointed of not getting acquittals all the way through or a complete hung jury on all counts," Downing told reporters. However, he would like to thank Judge Ellis for granting him a fair trial, thank the jury for their very long and hard-fought deliberations. He is evaluating all of his options at this point. Thank you everyone."

Manafort, 69, has been in jail since June after his bail was revoked following new charges of witness tampering against him.

He still faces a second set of criminal charges in a Washington, DC, federal court, of failure to register his foreign lobbying and of money laundering conspiracy related to the same Ukrainian political work that was central to the Virginia case.

What's next?

The guilty plea from Trump's longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen and the guilty verdicts against Paul Manafort once again scrambled the narrative for the President and special counsel Robert Mueller, prompting dueling reactions from senators peppered with questions about the latest developments.

"If Manafort and Cohen did things that (they) shouldn't have done, which it sounds like they did, I think they ought to be held responsible for it but I don't see any of this having anything to do with the President and Russia," Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas told reporters. "My expectation is that Mr. Mueller knows the lay of the land. The fact that he interviewed Don McGahn for 30 hours with the President's approval strikes me as having nothing to hide when it comes to the Russia investigation. So I hope this ends up concluding sooner rather than later and doesn't continue to be an issue in another election."

Democrats argued the news had ramifications for the special counsel's ongoing Russia investigation.

"If, as Michael Cohen testified in his guilty plea, his felonies were committed at the direction of ‪@realDonaldTrump, then the POTUS would be part of a federal crime - the only thing limiting DOJ from prosecuting being an OLC ruling saying a sitting president cannot be indicted," Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, said on Twitter.

If Democrats win control of the House in November, Nadler is expected to take the gavel of the Judiciary Committee, the panel that would likely lead impeachment proceedings. Nadler's comments Tuesday are the closest he's come to raising the prospect of impeachment, as to date he has tamped down the impeachment calls from some of his Democratic colleagues.

In less than an hour Tuesday, Manafort was found guilty on eight counts of financial crimes -- with a mistrial declared for the other 10 -- and then Cohen entered a plea deal and said that "in coordination and at the direction of a candidate for federal office" he had kept information that would have been harmful to the candidate and the campaign from becoming public.

The shocking turn of events left members on Capitol Hill divided, with Republicans trying to distance the President from any legal fallout his allies were facing and Democrats arguing the latest news was deeply troubling -- and yet another reason why ongoing investigations into the Trump campaign were essential.

Adam Schiff of California, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said in a statement that the conviction of Manafort on multiple charges showed "again that the President's campaign was populated by individuals with a history of unscrupulous and dishonest business dealings and concerning ties to overseas interests."

On Cohen, Schiff argued that "the factual basis of the plea, potentially implicating the President in illegal campaign finance violations, adds to the President's legal jeopardy."

For Democrats, the latest news left more questions. Would, for example, Trump move to pardon Manafort, or how would the latest twist influence the Senate's own investigation?

Sen. Patrick Leahy, a Democrat from Vermont, said he hoped Trump would not pardon Manafort, adding that "would have Watergate written all over it."

Republicans said they wanted to learn more, and some of the President's defenders noted that the charges against Manafort and Cohen had nothing to do with Russian collusion.

"Thus far, there have yet to be any charges or convictions for colluding with the Russian government by any member of the Trump campaign in the 2016 election," Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican, said in a statement. "I hope Mr. Mueller can conclude his investigation sooner rather than later for the benefit of the nation."

Sen. Bob Corker, a Republican from Tennessee who's an outspoken critic of Trump at times, suggested the best course of action would be to "let the legal process play out."

Asked how serious it was for Trump, Corker said that "it's really hard to say. ... Let's let the legal process play out. I'll let you guys decide how serious it is."

Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican from Maine, learned of the Manafort news as she walked off the Senate floor.

"It seems to me the prosecution built a pretty strong case so I'm not really surprised at those convictions," Collins said. She declined to comment further until she learned more.

The anticipation on Capitol Hill had been building In the minutes before Cohen entered his plea. Sens. Richard Burr, a North Carolina Republican who's the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, and Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat who's the ranking member of the committee, offered a rare joint statement before reporters Tuesday afternoon saying they had "re-engaged" with Cohen.

Burr said the committee hoped that Cohen's guilty plea would not prevent him from potentially speaking to the committee again, following reports earlier this month that he claimed Trump had advance knowledge of the June 2016 meeting between campaign officials and Russian lawyers at Trump Tower.

Democrats argued that Congress should race to protect Mueller from being fired by the President.

"With the Cohen and Manafort news today, it's more important than ever that Congress act immediately to protect the Mueller investigation," Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine tweeted.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut, said in a statement that the White House was looking "increasingly like a criminal enterprise."

"Paul Manafort today faces, in effect, a life sentence. Michael Cohen should also face serious punishment for his crimes. Both should now cooperate -- truthfully and fully," Blumenthal said.

With former associates Cohen, Manafort in court, Trump focuses on 'winning'

President Donald Trump confronted one of the most perilous moments of his presidency after two onetime members of his inner circle simultaneously were labeled "guilty" of criminal charges.

Although Trump largely ignored the jarring back-to-back blows at a campaign rally in West Virginia, questions mounted about his possible legal exposure and political future.

In a split screen for the history books, Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was convicted of financial crimes at nearly the same moment Tuesday that Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to a series of felonies, including campaign finance violations that the lawyer said he carried out in coordination with Trump.

With two men who played prominent roles on the president's campaign convicted of multiple criminal charges, the investigations circled ever closer to Trump. But for all that, Trump spent more than an hour at a rally in Charleston on Tuesday night painting a rosy view of his accomplishments in office, ticking off developments on trade, taxes, North Korea and even his plans for a Space Force.

"What we're doing is winning," Trump told cheering supporters.

"Where is the collusion?" he demanded, underscoring that Manafort's crimes had occurred before he became involved with the Trump campaign. "You know they're still looking for collusion."

The president did say he felt "badly for both" men, but he largely ignored Cohen's guilty pleas to eight felonies.

Copyright CNN