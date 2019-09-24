Pelosi to announce formal impeachment inquiry of Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who for months resisted efforts to launch impeach proceedings against President Donald Trump, will announce later Tuesday that she now backs a formal inquiry, NBC News reports.

Pelosi's change of heart comes as dozens of House Democrats — now totaling more than two-thirds of the caucus — have come out in support of an impeachment inquiry in the wake of reports that Trump may have withheld aid to Ukraine to pressure officials there to investigate the son of political rival Joe Biden.

Pelosi is expected to announce the development following an all-caucus meeting she had called for 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Story is developing.

