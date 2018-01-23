POLL: 54 percent of Michigan voters believe Trump is not qualified to be president

More than half of the state doesn't believe Donald Trump is qualified to be president, according to a new survey. (WDIV)

DETROIT - More than half of Michigan voters don't believe Donald Trump is qualified to be president of the United States.

That's according to a new survey of likely November 2018 Michigan general election voters commissioned by the Detroit News and WDIV Local 4.

Voters were asked if Trump was or was not qualified to be president. By a margin of 41.8 percent to 54 percent, Michigan voters said Trump is not qualified to be president.

There is a big difference across party lines, as 89.1 percent of Democratic voters believe Trump is not qualified, while 90.1 percent of Republican voters believe he is qualified.

By a margin of 40 percent to 50.3 percent, independent voters don't believe Trump is qualified to be president.

Men are split by a margin of 48.3 percent to 47.9 percent, saying he is qualified.

Women strongly believe Trump is not qualified to be president, by a margin of 35.9 percent to 59.6 percent.

View the full results of the survey here:

