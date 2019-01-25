President Trump announces short-term deal to reopen government after 35-day shutdown

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump announced that leaders have reached a deal to end the partial government shutdown.

"We have reached a deal to end the shutdown and reopen the federal government," President Trump said Friday. "I have a powerful alternative but I did not want to use it at this time, hopefully it will be unnecessary."

The deal would reopen the government until Feb. 15, while Congress debates a border security package.

Trump says he will ask Congress to move a 3-week funding bill immediately to the floor for passage and will ensure that federal workers get their backpay "very quickly, or as soon as possible"

"All employees will receive their backpay very quickly, or as soon as possible. I am asking Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to put this proposal on the floor immediately."

Trump said if a wall is not part of the border package, he will either shut down the government again or sign a national emergency.

"Let me be very clear. We really have no choice but to build a powerful wall or steel barrier. If we don't get a fair deal from Congress, the government will either shut down on Feb. 15, again, or I will use the powers afforded to me under the laws and Constitution of the United States to address this emergency. We will have great security.”

Some 800,000 federal workers have had to work without pay or have been kept from doing their jobs as Trump and congressional Democrats were locked in a stalemate over the billions of dollars that Trump has demanded to build a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

