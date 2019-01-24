President Trump to give State of the Union address when 'shutdown is over'

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said he will give the State of the Union address when the government shutdown is over.

President Trump made the announcement on Twitter.

"As the Shutdown was going on, Nancy Pelosi asked me to give the State of the Union Address. I agreed. She then changed her mind because of the Shutdown, suggesting a later date. This is her prerogative - I will do the Address when the Shutdown is over. I am not looking for an...."

"....alternative venue for the SOTU Address because there is no venue that can compete with the history, tradition and importance of the House Chamber. I look forward to giving a “great” State of the Union Address in the near future!"

The announcment comes after a Michigan lawmaker invited President Trump to delivery the address in Lansing instead of Washington and the president declined the offer.

