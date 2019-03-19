Presidential hopefuls in search of 2020 Democratic nomination trek across Metro Detroit

CLAWSON, Mich. - The 2020 presidential race is on in Michigan.

Contenders for the democratic nomination, Beto O’Rourke and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, spent the day stumping across Metro Detroit.

In a crowded primary field they need to get exposure, and they both made multiple stops. O’Rourke hit Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties, while Gillibrand made multiple Oakland County stops.

President Donald Trump has a rally in Grand Rapids next week. A lot of political press laughed at Trump spending a lot of time in Michigan during the last presidential contest.

His persistence paid off -- he not only secured Michigan but crashed through the Democrats' so-called blue wall in Ohio and Wisconsin, which means all the candidates can be expected to borrow that play. That means we’re about to be bombarded with candidates.

“The prize at the end of the day is worth the effort it’s going to require, but for sure I see it as being a long, exhausting process,” Deneice Asbell said.

Asbell was one of many who turned out for the Fems for Dems event featuring Gillibrand.

“I’m happy to have seen her tonight. I didn’t know a lot about her,” Patricia Baty said.

Most people at the event said they were undecided but impressed with what she had to say.

“When we get down to three or four people, then I’ll start making up my mind,” Nina Abrams said.

