Rashida Tlaib is running for Michigan's 13th congressional district left by Conyers

DETROIT - Rashida Tlaib has officially announced she is running for Michigan's 13th congressional district

The seat was left open by longstanding congressman John Conyers, who retired in December amid sexual harassment allegations.

Tlaib is a former Michigan state rep who served six years before hitting her term limit in 2014. She represented Southwest Detroit.

“My track record is based on a new approach to public service, one that is needed now more than ever. My residents have my cell phone," she said in a statement. "We work together to prevent scrap metal thieves from destroying our neighborhoods, win injunctions against polluters, and defeat corporate billionaires who flout our laws. We take on the fights for our community that others think are too hard or too controversial. And we win. That’s what I want to bring to this district."

Tlaib's parents are Palestinian immigrants. She is a Detroit native who attended Southwestern High School. She earned a B.A. in political science from Wayne State University in 1998 and a law degree from Thomas Cooley Law School in 2004.

She still lives in Detroit and has two sons.

MORE: rashidaforcongress.com

I'm in. It's time. Let's do this. Please share, ask friends to support because this is about you. https://t.co/Beajn4CDUW You all inspire me to serve. I will work hard for you and your family. #Rashida2018 pic.twitter.com/wS9ejkoHz1 — Rashida For Congress (@RashidaTlaib) February 6, 2018

