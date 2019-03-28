Rep. Rashida Tlaib introduces resolution to investigate impeachment of President Trump

WASHINGTON - Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has introduced a resolution pushing for an investigation into whether President Donald Trump has committed any impeachable offenses since his inauguration, according to a news release.

The resolution calls for the House Judiciary Committee to begin hearings, take depositions and issue subpoenas to investigate if Trump has violated the Foreign Emoluments Clause or if he committed crimes to defraud the United States. It also wants the committee to investigate whether the special counsel has found evidence of obstruction of justice that violates federal law.

“We have a duty in this chamber to inquire about these acts, to investigate them, find out if there was any wrongdoing and seek accountability if any has been found,” Tlaib said. “If at the end, it gets the president to comply, then we did our job. If the president doesn't, we move forward and at the very least put any future presidents on notice that Congress will hold you accountable and will require you to divest.”

Congressman Al Green signed on as a co-sponsor of the resolution.

“I stand with my colleague Representative Tlaib in her push for the House Judiciary Committee to consider impeachable offenses committed by President Donald Trump,” Green said. “It’s what the framers of the Constitution intended when they penned the language placing the responsibility to impeach solely within the House of Representatives.”

The resolution heads to the House Judiciary Committee, where Chairman Jerry Nadler will decide whether committee members will vote on it.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.