Rep. Walter Jones in hospice care

(CNN) - A North Carolina Republican congressman who has represented the state for more than two decades has been placed in hospice care, his office said in a statement released Saturday.

Rep. Walter Jones, 75, was placed in hospice after his health declined following a broken hip he sustained on January 14, according to his office.

Around the time of his injury, Jones' office said he "underwent successful surgery" at a hospital in North Carolina and had started a rehabilitation process following the surgery.

In the statement released Saturday, his office said that his family is asking for prayers "and for their privacy to be respected during this difficult time."

Copyright 2019 by CNN NewSource. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.