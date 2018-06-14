Report: Press secretaries Sarah Sanders, Raj Shah planning to leave White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Press secretary Sarah Sanders and principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah are planning to leave their White House posts, according to a report published Wednesday by CBS.

Sources at the White House who are close to the administration told CBS that Sanders has told friends that she plans to leave the administration at the end of the year. Shah is also planning to leave but he hasn't set a date.

Sanders and Shah have not responded requests for comment.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.