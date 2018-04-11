Report: US House Speaker Paul Ryan won't seek re-election in 2018

House Speaker Paul Ryan will not run for re-election in November, according to several reports.

Ryan, 48, informed reportedly informed a group of Congressional leaders of his decision to step away from Congress following this year's midterm elections.

It's unclear what plans Ryan has for the future, but his term as Speaker will end next year.

Axios first reported the news on Wednesday, reporting that after passing tax reform, Ryan decided it was time to step out of a job that has become "endlessly frustrating, in part because of President Trump."

CNN and the Associated Press have both independently reported the news.

Ryan was the Republican vice presidential nominee in 2012.

.@jonathanvswan: Paul Ryan told a very small group of confidants last night, and he plans to tell staff this morning that he won't run for reelection. pic.twitter.com/Ca6cjGMGwA — Axios (@axios) April 11, 2018

